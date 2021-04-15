TODAY'S EVENTS: 4/16/21

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Illinois State at Milwaukee, 3 p.m.; Heartland at Vincennes (2), 2 p.m.
High school
Normal Community at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 4 p.m.; University High at Limestone, 7 p.m.
FOOTBALL
College
Illinois Wesleyan at Elmhurst (exhibition), 6 p.m.
High school
Champaign Central at University High, 7 p.m.; Normal West at Peoria High, 7 p.m.; Normal Community at Quincy Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at St. Joseph-Ogden, 7 p.m.
GOLF
College men
Illinois Wesleyan in Take Back the Night Challenge at Decatur
SOCCER
High school boys
Cornerstone Christian at Roanoke-Benson, 4:30 p.m.; Calvary Christian at Arthur Christian, 4:30 p.m.
High school girls
Normal West at Chatham Glenwood, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Heartland at Lewis & Clark (2), 3 p.m.
High school
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Limestone at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; Normal West at Mattoon, 4:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
College women
Illinois State in MVC Championships at Carbondale
TENNIS
College men
Oral Roberts at Illinois State, noon
TRACK AND FIELD
College
Illinois State in Gibson Invitational at Terre Haute, Ind.
VOLLEYBALL
High school
Urbana Uni-High at Calvary Christian, 6 p.m.; Peoria Richwoods at Bloomington, 7 p.m.