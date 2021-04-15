 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TODAY'S EVENTS: 4/16/21
0 comments
agate

TODAY'S EVENTS: 4/16/21

{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY'S EVENTS 

BASEBALL

College

Illinois State at Milwaukee, 3 p.m.; Heartland at Vincennes (2), 2 p.m.

High school

Normal Community at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 4 p.m.; University High at Limestone, 7 p.m. 

FOOTBALL

College

Illinois Wesleyan at Elmhurst (exhibition), 6 p.m.

High school

Champaign Central at University High, 7 p.m.; Normal West at Peoria High, 7 p.m.; Normal Community at Quincy Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at St. Joseph-Ogden, 7 p.m.

GOLF

College men

Illinois Wesleyan in Take Back the Night Challenge at Decatur

SOCCER

High school boys

Cornerstone Christian at Roanoke-Benson, 4:30 p.m.; Calvary Christian at Arthur Christian, 4:30 p.m.

High school girls

Normal West at Chatham Glenwood, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Heartland at Lewis & Clark (2), 3 p.m.

High school

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Limestone at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; Normal West at Mattoon, 4:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

College women

Illinois State in MVC Championships at Carbondale

TENNIS

College men

Oral Roberts at Illinois State, noon

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Illinois State in Gibson Invitational at Terre Haute, Ind.

VOLLEYBALL

High school

Urbana Uni-High at Calvary Christian, 6 p.m.; Peoria Richwoods at Bloomington, 7 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Fitting the slot for Bears defense

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News