TODAY'S EVENTS: 4/17/21

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Illinois State at Milwaukee (2), noon; Augustana at Illinois Wesleyan (2), 1 p.m.
High school
Chatham Glenwood at Bloomington, 11 a.m.; Triad at Normal Community, 11 a.m.; University High at Washington (2), 11 a.m.; Triad at Bloomington, 2:30 p.m.; Chatham Glenwood at Normal Community, 2:30 p.m.; Normal West vs. Edwardsville and Kaneland at Corn Crib.
GOLF
College men
Illinois Wesleyan in Take Back the Night Challenge at Decatur; Heartland at Illinois College Blueboy Invitational.
College women
Illinois Wesleyan in Take Back the Night Challenge at Decatur
LACROSSE
College men
Dubuque at Illinois Wesleyan, 11:30 a.m.
College women
Chicago at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m.
High school boys
Bremen at Normal Community, 11 a.m.
SOCCER
College men
Heartland at John Wood, noon
College women
Heartland at John Wood, 2 p.m.
High school boys
Normal Community at Washington, 3:30 p.m.; University High in Central State Eight Tournament.
SOFTBALL
College
Southern Illinois at Illinois State (2), noon; Illinois Wesleyan at Carthage (2), 1 p.m.
High school
East Peoria at Normal West (2), 10 a.m.; Normal Community at Bradley-Bourbonnais (2), 10 a.m.; Dwight at Central Catholic (2), 11 a.m.
TENNIS
College men
Denver at Illinois State, 1 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Wheaton.
College women
Illinois State at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.; North Park at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
High school boys
Normal Community at Metamora; University High at Kankakee Kays Co-Ed Relays; Central Catholic in Corpus Christi Invitational at Bill Hundman Memorial Field.
High school girls
University High at Kankakee Kays Co-Ed Relays; Central Catholic in Corpus Christi Invitational at Bill Hundman Memorial Field.
VOLLEYBALL
High school
Normal Community at Pekin with Pontiac and LaSalle-Peru, 9 a.m.; University High at Metamora, 11 a.m.; Normal West at Moline, 1 p.m.; Central Catholic vs. Prairie Central, noon, and Bloomington, 4 p.m.