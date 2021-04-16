 Skip to main content
TODAY'S EVENTS: 4/17/21
TODAY'S EVENTS: 4/17/21

TODAY'S EVENTS 

BASEBALL

College

Illinois State at Milwaukee (2), noon; Augustana at Illinois Wesleyan (2), 1 p.m.

High school

Chatham Glenwood at Bloomington, 11 a.m.; Triad at Normal Community, 11 a.m.; University High at Washington (2), 11 a.m.; Triad at Bloomington, 2:30 p.m.; Chatham Glenwood at Normal Community, 2:30 p.m.; Normal West vs. Edwardsville and Kaneland at Corn Crib. 

GOLF

College men

Illinois Wesleyan in Take Back the Night Challenge at Decatur; Heartland at Illinois College Blueboy Invitational.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan in Take Back the Night Challenge at Decatur

LACROSSE

College men

Dubuque at Illinois Wesleyan, 11:30 a.m.

College women

Chicago at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

High school boys

Bremen at Normal Community, 11 a.m.

SOCCER

College men

Heartland at John Wood, noon

College women

Heartland at John Wood, 2 p.m.

High school boys

Normal Community at Washington, 3:30 p.m.; University High in Central State Eight Tournament.

SOFTBALL

College

Southern Illinois at Illinois State (2), noon; Illinois Wesleyan at Carthage (2), 1 p.m.

High school

East Peoria at Normal West (2), 10 a.m.; Normal Community at Bradley-Bourbonnais (2), 10 a.m.; Dwight at Central Catholic (2), 11 a.m.

TENNIS

College men

Denver at Illinois State, 1 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Wheaton.

College women

Illinois State at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.; North Park at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

High school boys

Normal Community at Metamora; University High at Kankakee Kays Co-Ed Relays; Central Catholic in Corpus Christi Invitational at Bill Hundman Memorial Field.

High school girls

University High at Kankakee Kays Co-Ed Relays; Central Catholic in Corpus Christi Invitational at Bill Hundman Memorial Field.

VOLLEYBALL

High school

Normal Community at Pekin with Pontiac and LaSalle-Peru, 9 a.m.; University High at Metamora, 11 a.m.; Normal West at Moline, 1 p.m.; Central Catholic vs. Prairie Central, noon, and Bloomington, 4 p.m.

