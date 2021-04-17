TODAY'S EVENTS: 4/18/21

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Illinois State at Milwaukee, noon; Illinois Wesleyan at Augustana, 1 p.m.; Vincennes at Heartland (2), 2 p.m.
GOLF
College men
Heartland at Illinois College Blueboy Invitational.
College women
Illinois Wesleyan in Take Back the Night Challenge at Decatur.
SOFTBALL
College
Southern Illinois at Illinois State, 11 a.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Carroll (2), noon; Heartland at Parkland (2), 1 p.m.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
