TODAY'S EVENTS: 4/19/21
agate

TODAY'S EVENTS 

BASEBALL

High school

Mahomet-Seymour at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m. 

GOLF

College women

Illinois State in MVC Championship at St. Charles, Mo.

SOCCER

High school girls

Limestone at Bloomington, 6:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High school

Mount Zion at Bloomington, 4 p.m.; Normal West at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Normal Community at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school

Normal West at University High, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Olympia, 7 p.m.

