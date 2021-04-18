TODAY'S EVENTS: 4/19/21

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
High school
Mahomet-Seymour at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
College women
Illinois State in MVC Championship at St. Charles, Mo.
SOCCER
High school girls
Limestone at Bloomington, 6:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High school
Mount Zion at Bloomington, 4 p.m.; Normal West at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Normal Community at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High school
Normal West at University High, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Olympia, 7 p.m.
