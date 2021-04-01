 Skip to main content
TODAY'S EVENTS: 4/2/21
agate

TODAY'S EVENTS: 4/2/21

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at North Park (2), 1 p.m.; Heartland at John Wood (2), 1 p.m.; Illinois State at Southern Illinois, 6 p.m.

GOLF

College men

Illinois Wesleyan, Heartland in IWU Invitational at Ironwood Golf Course.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan in Carthage Spring Invitational.  

SOCCER

College men

Heartland at ICC, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Illinois State at Drake (2), 2 p.m.; Danville at Heartland (2), 2 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan in IWU Tournament.

TRACK AND FIELD

College men, women

Illinois State hosts Redbird Invitational

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Missouri Valley Conference Tournament at Redbird Arena.

