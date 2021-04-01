TODAY'S EVENTS: 4/2/21

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College men
Illinois Wesleyan at North Park (2), 1 p.m.; Heartland at John Wood (2), 1 p.m.; Illinois State at Southern Illinois, 6 p.m.
GOLF
College men
Illinois Wesleyan, Heartland in IWU Invitational at Ironwood Golf Course.
College women
Illinois Wesleyan in Carthage Spring Invitational.
SOCCER
College men
Heartland at ICC, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Illinois State at Drake (2), 2 p.m.; Danville at Heartland (2), 2 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan in IWU Tournament.
TRACK AND FIELD
College men, women
Illinois State hosts Redbird Invitational
VOLLEYBALL
College women
Missouri Valley Conference Tournament at Redbird Arena.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
