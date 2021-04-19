 Skip to main content
TODAY'S EVENTS: 4/20/21
agate

TODAY'S EVENTS: 4/20/21

TODAY'S EVENTS 

BASEBALL

College 

Illinois Wesleyan at Carroll (2), 1 p.m.; Heartland at South Suburban, 3 p.m.

High school

Normal West at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 4:30 p.m.; East Peoria at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; Dunlap at University High, 6 p.m.

GOLF

College women

Illinois State in MVC Championship at St. Charles, Mo.

SOCCER

High school girls

University High at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Chatham Glenwood at Normal Community, 6:15 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

North Central at Illinois Wesleyan (2), 4 p.m.

High school

Peoria Manual at Normal Community, 4 p.m.; Normal West at Peoria High, 4 p.m.; Tremont at University High, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High school boys

Normal Community at Springfield, 4:15 p.m.; University High at Chatham Glenwood, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

High school boys

University High, Lincoln at Olympia, 4:30 p.m.

High school girls

Normal Community at Metamora, 4 p.m.; University High, Lincoln at Olympia, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school

University High at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in Central State Eight Tournament, 6 p.m.; Calvary Christian at Blue Ridge, 6 p.m.; Normal West at Normal Community, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at IVC, 7 p.m.; Arthur Christian at Cornerstone Christian, 7 p.m.

