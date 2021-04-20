TODAY'S EVENTS: 4/21/21

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Kankakee at Heartland, 2 p.m.
High school
Bloomington at Mahomet-Seymour, 5 p.m.; Eureka at University High, 6 p.m.
SOCCER
College men
Kankakee at Heartland, 8 p.m.
College women
Kankakee at Heartland, 6 p.m.
High school girls
Central Catholic at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Bradley at Illinois State (2), 3 p.m.; Heartland at Rock Valley (2), 3 p.m.
High school
Pontiac at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Morton, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at El Paso-Gridley, 4:30 p.m.; University High at Eureka, 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
High school boys
Peoria Notre Dame at Bloomington, 4 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
College
Illinois State at Drake Relays
VOLLEYBALL
High school
Normal West at University High, 7 p.m.; Metamora at Normal Community, 7 p.m.
