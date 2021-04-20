 Skip to main content
TODAY'S EVENTS: 4/21/21
BASEBALL

College 

Kankakee at Heartland, 2 p.m.

High school

Bloomington at Mahomet-Seymour, 5 p.m.; Eureka at University High, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

College men

Kankakee at Heartland, 8 p.m.

College women

Kankakee at Heartland, 6 p.m.

High school girls

Central Catholic at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Bradley at Illinois State (2), 3 p.m.; Heartland at Rock Valley (2), 3 p.m.

High school

Pontiac at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Morton, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at El Paso-Gridley, 4:30 p.m.; University High at Eureka, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High school boys

Peoria Notre Dame at Bloomington, 4 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Illinois State at Drake Relays

VOLLEYBALL

High school

Normal West at University High, 7 p.m.; Metamora at Normal Community, 7 p.m.

