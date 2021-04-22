TODAY'S EVENTS: 4/23/21

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Evansville at Illinois State, 2 p.m.; Spoon River at Heartland (2), 1 p.m.
FOOTBALL
High school
Normal West at Normal Community, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Prairie Central, 7 p.m.; University High at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
GOLF
College women
Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Championships at Oak Brook.
SOFTBALL
High school
Mahomet-Seymour at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Peoria Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
College women
Illinois State in MVC Championships at Springfield, Mo.
High school boys
Normal West at Bloomington, 4 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
College
Illinois State at Drake Relays, Lenny Lyles-Clark Wood Invitational in Louisville, Ky.; Illinois Wesleyan at Millikin
High school boys, girls
Normal West at El Paso-Gridley Invitational, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High school
Calvary Christian at Arthur Christian, 6 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.