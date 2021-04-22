 Skip to main content
TODAY'S EVENTS: 4/23/21
TODAY'S EVENTS: 4/23/21

TODAY'S EVENTS 

BASEBALL

College 

Evansville at Illinois State, 2 p.m.; Spoon River at Heartland (2), 1 p.m.

FOOTBALL

High school

Normal West at Normal Community, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Prairie Central, 7 p.m.; University High at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

GOLF

College women

Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Championships at Oak Brook.

SOFTBALL

High school

Mahomet-Seymour at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Peoria Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

College women

Illinois State in MVC Championships at Springfield, Mo.

High school boys

Normal West at Bloomington, 4 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Illinois State at Drake Relays, Lenny Lyles-Clark Wood Invitational in Louisville, Ky.; Illinois Wesleyan at Millikin

High school boys, girls

Normal West at El Paso-Gridley Invitational, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school

Calvary Christian at Arthur Christian, 6 p.m.

