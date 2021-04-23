TODAY'S EVENTS: 4/24/21

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Evansville at Illinois State (2), 1 p.m.; Heartland at Spoon River (2), 1 p.m.
High school
Galesburg at Normal West (2), 10 a.m.; Limestone at Bloomington (2), 10 a.m.; Normal Community at Moline (2), 10 a.m.; Central Catholic at PBL (2), 11 a.m.
GOLF
College women
Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Championships at Oak Brook.
LACROSSE
College men
Illinois Wesleyan at Elmhurst, 1 p.m.
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at North Central, 1 p.m.
High school boys
Normal Community at Plainfield North, 3 p.m.
SOCCER
High school girls
Mahomet-Seymour at University High, 11:30 a.m.; Bloomington at East Peoria, 11:30 a.m.; Glenbrook South at Normal Community, 12:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Illinois State at Evansville (2), noon; Elmhurst at Illinois Wesleyan (2), 1 p.m.; Lincoln Land at Heartland (2), 1 p.m.
High school
Lexington at Central Catholic (2), 11 a.m.; University High at United Township (2), 11 a.m.; Normal West vs. Metamora, Marengo at Metamora, 11 a.m.; Normal Community at Morton (2), 11 a.m.
TENNIS
College men
Millikin at Illinois Wesleyan, 3 p.m.
College women
Illinois State in MVC Championships at Springfield, Mo.; Millikin at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m.
High school boys
University High at Metamora Invitational, 9 a.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
College
Illinois State at Drake Relays; Illinois Wesleyan at Sycamore Open in Terre Haute, Ind.
VOLLEYBALL
High school
Normal Community, Normal West in Big 12 Conference Tournament at Champaign; Central Catholic at St. Thomas More, noon.