TODAY'S EVENTS: 4/24/21
TODAY'S EVENTS: 4/24/21

TODAY'S EVENTS 

BASEBALL

College 

Evansville at Illinois State (2), 1 p.m.; Heartland at Spoon River (2), 1 p.m.

High school

Galesburg at Normal West (2), 10 a.m.; Limestone at Bloomington (2), 10 a.m.; Normal Community at Moline (2), 10 a.m.; Central Catholic at PBL (2), 11 a.m.

GOLF

College women

Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Championships at Oak Brook.

LACROSSE

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Elmhurst, 1 p.m.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at North Central, 1 p.m.

High school boys

Normal Community at Plainfield North, 3 p.m.

SOCCER

High school girls

Mahomet-Seymour at University High, 11:30 a.m.; Bloomington at East Peoria, 11:30 a.m.; Glenbrook South at Normal Community, 12:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Illinois State at Evansville (2), noon; Elmhurst at Illinois Wesleyan (2), 1 p.m.; Lincoln Land at Heartland (2), 1 p.m.

High school

Lexington at Central Catholic (2), 11 a.m.; University High at United Township (2), 11 a.m.; Normal West vs. Metamora, Marengo at Metamora, 11 a.m.; Normal Community at Morton (2), 11 a.m.

TENNIS

College men

Millikin at Illinois Wesleyan, 3 p.m.

College women

Illinois State in MVC Championships at Springfield, Mo.; Millikin at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

High school boys

University High at Metamora Invitational, 9 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Illinois State at Drake Relays; Illinois Wesleyan at Sycamore Open in Terre Haute, Ind.

VOLLEYBALL

High school

Normal Community, Normal West in Big 12 Conference Tournament at Champaign; Central Catholic at St. Thomas More, noon.

