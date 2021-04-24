 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TODAY'S EVENTS: 4/25/21
0 comments
agate

TODAY'S EVENTS: 4/25/21

{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY'S EVENTS 

BASEBALL

College 

Evansville at Illinois State, 1 p.m. 

SOCCER

College men

Lewis & Clark at Illinois Wesleyan, 3 p.m.

College women

Lewis & Clark at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m. 

SOFTBALL

College

Illinois State at Evansville (2), 11 a.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at North Park (2), 1 p.m.

TENNIS

College women

Illinois State in MVC Championships at Springfield, Mo.; North Park at Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Championships.

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News