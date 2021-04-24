TODAY'S EVENTS: 4/25/21

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Evansville at Illinois State, 1 p.m.
SOCCER
College men
Lewis & Clark at Illinois Wesleyan, 3 p.m.
College women
Lewis & Clark at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Illinois State at Evansville (2), 11 a.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at North Park (2), 1 p.m.
TENNIS
College women
Illinois State in MVC Championships at Springfield, Mo.; North Park at Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Championships.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today