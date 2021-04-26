 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TODAY'S EVENTS: 4/27/21
0 comments
agate

TODAY'S EVENTS: 4/27/21

{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY'S EVENTS 

BASEBALL

College

SIU Edwardsville at Illinois State, 1 p.m.

High school 

Danville at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.; Peoria Notre Dame at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; Decatur MacArthur at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Normal West at Peoria Richwoods, 4:30 p.m. 

GOLF

College men

Illinois State in MVC Championship at Flossmoor.

SOCCER

High school girls

Normal West at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; Decatur MacArthur at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Monticello, 4:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Urbana, 6 p.m. 

SOFTBALL

College

Illinois State at Bradley, 3 p.m.

High school

Peoria Richwoods at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.; University High at Decatur MacArthur, 4:30 p.m.; Normal West at Urbana, 4:30 p.m. 

TENNIS

College men

Chicago State at Illinois State, 1 p.m.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Tournament quarterfinals.

High school boys

University High at Normal Community, 4 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

High school boys, girls

University High at Springfield Lanphier, 4:15 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Falcons taking trade calls on Julio Jones ahead of NFL Draft

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News