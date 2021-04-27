 Skip to main content
TODAY'S EVENTS: 4/28/21
TODAY'S EVENTS: 4/28/21

TODAY'S EVENTS 

BASEBALL

College

Illinois Wesleyan at Elmhurst, 5 p.m.

High school 

University High at Springfield Southeast, 4:30 p.m.; Normal Community at Mount Zion, 4:30 p.m. 

LACROSSE

College women

Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Tournament semifinals.

High school boys

Normal Community at Lockport, 5:30 p.m.

High school girls

Lockport vs. Normal Community at Normal West, 5:30 p.m. 

SOFTBALL

High school

Mattoon at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; Deer Creek-Mackinaw at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Springfield Southeast at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Normal West at Canton, 4:30 p.m. 

TENNIS

High school boys

Bloomington at Normal Community, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Urbana Uni-High, 4:30 p.m.

 

