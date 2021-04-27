TODAY'S EVENTS: 4/28/21

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Illinois Wesleyan at Elmhurst, 5 p.m.
High school
University High at Springfield Southeast, 4:30 p.m.; Normal Community at Mount Zion, 4:30 p.m.
LACROSSE
College women
Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Tournament semifinals.
High school boys
Normal Community at Lockport, 5:30 p.m.
High school girls
Lockport vs. Normal Community at Normal West, 5:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High school
Mattoon at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; Deer Creek-Mackinaw at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Springfield Southeast at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Normal West at Canton, 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
High school boys
Bloomington at Normal Community, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Urbana Uni-High, 4:30 p.m.
