TODAY'S EVENTS: 4/29/21
agate

TODAY'S EVENTS 

BASEBALL

College

Illinois Wesleyan at Elmhurst, 4 p.m.; Lincoln College at Heartland (2), 2 p.m.

High school 

Peoria Richwoods at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Danville, 4:30 p.m.; Normal Community at Peoria Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m. 

SOCCER

College men

Southwestern Illinois at Heartland, 6 p.m.

College women

Southwestern Illinois at Heartland, 8 p.m.

High school girls

Bloomington at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; St. Thomas More at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; University High at Springfield Southeast, 6 p.m.; Normal West at Morton, 6:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High school

Mount Zion at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Danville at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.; Champaign Central at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.; Urbana at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m. 

TENNIS

College men

Illinois State in Summit League Championships at Denver

High school boys

Danville at Normal West, 4 p.m.; Mount Zion at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Urbana Uni-High, 4:30 p.m. 

TRACK AND FIELD

High school boys

Bloomington, Normal Community at Danville Invitational, 3:30 p.m.

High school girls

Normal Community at Danville Invitational, 3:30 p.m.; Bloomington, University High in Bloomington Purple Invitational, 4 p.m.

