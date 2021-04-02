TODAY'S EVENTS: 4/3/21

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College men
North Park at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m.; John Wood at Heartland (2), 1 p.m.; Illinois State at Southern Illinois (2), 2 p.m.
GOLF
College men
Illinois Wesleyan, Heartland in IWU Invitational at Ironwood Golf Course.
College women
Illinois Wesleyan in Carthage Spring Invitational.
LACROSSE
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at Augustana, 1 p.m.
SOCCER
College women
Illinois State at Southern Illinois, 6 p.m.; Waubonsee Valley at Heartland, 6 p.m.
High school boys
Quincy Notre Dame at Normal Community, 12:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Illinois State at Drake, noon; Illinois Wesleyan in IWU Tournament.
TENNIS
College men
Illinois State at Nebraska Omaha, 5 p.m.; Augustana at Illinois Wesleyan.
VOLLEYBALL
College men
Millikin at Illinois Wesleyan, 3 p.m.
College women
Missouri Valley Conference Tournament at Redbird Arena.
High school girls
Ridgeview at Cornerstone Christian, 11 a.m.; Limestone at Normal West, noon