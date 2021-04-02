 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TODAY'S EVENTS: 4/3/21
0 comments
agate

TODAY'S EVENTS: 4/3/21

{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

College men

North Park at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m.; John Wood at Heartland (2), 1 p.m.; Illinois State at Southern Illinois (2), 2 p.m.

GOLF

College men

Illinois Wesleyan, Heartland in IWU Invitational at Ironwood Golf Course.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan in Carthage Spring Invitational.  

LACROSSE

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Augustana, 1 p.m.

SOCCER

College women

Illinois State at Southern Illinois, 6 p.m.; Waubonsee Valley at Heartland, 6 p.m.

High school boys

Quincy Notre Dame at Normal Community, 12:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Illinois State at Drake, noon; Illinois Wesleyan in IWU Tournament.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois State at Nebraska Omaha, 5 p.m.; Augustana at Illinois Wesleyan.

VOLLEYBALL

College men

Millikin at Illinois Wesleyan, 3 p.m.

College women

Missouri Valley Conference Tournament at Redbird Arena.

High school girls

Ridgeview at Cornerstone Christian, 11 a.m.; Limestone at Normal West, noon

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News