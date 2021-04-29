TODAY'S EVENTS: 4/30/21

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Illinois State at Valparaiso, 3 p.m.
High school
Moline at University High, 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
College men
Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Championship at Weibring Golf Club.
LACROSSE
College men
Carroll at Illinois Wesleyan, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Illinois Wesleyan at Millikin (2), 3 p.m.; Spoon River at Heartland (2), 1 p.m.
High school
Central Catholic at IVC, 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
College men
Illinois State in Summit League Championships at Denver
High school boys
Normal West at University High, 4 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
College men, women
Illinois State, Illinois Wesleyan in ISU Invitational
Jim Benson
