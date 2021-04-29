 Skip to main content
TODAY'S EVENTS: 4/30/21
0 comments
agate

{{featured_button_text}}

BASEBALL

College

Illinois State at Valparaiso, 3 p.m.

High school 

Moline at University High, 4:30 p.m. 

GOLF

College men

Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Championship at Weibring Golf Club.

LACROSSE

College men

Carroll at Illinois Wesleyan, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College 

Illinois Wesleyan at Millikin (2), 3 p.m.; Spoon River at Heartland (2), 1 p.m.

High school

Central Catholic at IVC, 4:30 p.m. 

TENNIS

College men

Illinois State in Summit League Championships at Denver

High school boys

Normal West at University High, 4 p.m. 

TRACK AND FIELD

College men, women

Illinois State, Illinois Wesleyan in ISU Invitational

 

