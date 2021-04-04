 Skip to main content
TODAY'S EVENTS: 4/5/21
agate

TODAY'S EVENTS: 4/5/21

TODAY'S EVENTS

GOLF

College men

Illinois State in Tiger Invitational at Columbia, Mo.

SOCCER

High school boys

Olympia at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; University High at Springfield, 6 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Peoria Christian, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school 

Normal Community at Peoria High, 6 p.m.; Normal West at United Township, 7 p.m.

