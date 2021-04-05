 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TODAY'S EVENTS: 4/6/21
0 comments
agate

TODAY'S EVENTS: 4/6/21

{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY'S EVENTS

GOLF

College men

Illinois State in Tiger Invitational at Columbia, Mo.

SOCCER

High school boys

IVC at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Illini Bluffs at Cornerstone Christian, 4:30 p.m.; Danville at Normal West, 6 p.m.; Bloomington at Peoria Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Illinois Wesleyan at UW-Whitewater (2), 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school 

Bloomington at Urbana, 6 p.m.; Calvary Christian at Urbana Uni-High, 6 p.m.; Tri-Valley at Normal West, 7 p.m.; Olympia at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; University High at Springfield, 7 p.m.; Flanagan-Cornell at Cornerstone Christian, 7 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Springlike warmth to spread over mid-Atlantic

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News