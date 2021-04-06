TODAY'S EVENTS: 4/7/21

TODAY'S EVENTS
LACROSSE
College men
North Central at Illinois Wesleyan, 7:30 p.m.
SOCCER
College women
Valparaiso at Illinois State, 3:30 p.m.; Bryant & Stratton at Heartland, 7 p.m.
College men
Bryant & Stratton at Heartland, 5 p.m.
High school boys
Normal West at Washington, 6:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Heartland at Spoon River (2), 3 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College women
Elmhurst at Illinois Wesleyan, 5:30 p.m.
High school
Bloomington at Peoria High, 6 p.m.
