TODAY'S EVENTS: 4/7/21
TODAY'S EVENTS: 4/7/21

TODAY'S EVENTS

LACROSSE

College men

North Central at Illinois Wesleyan, 7:30 p.m.

SOCCER

College women

Valparaiso at Illinois State, 3:30 p.m.; Bryant & Stratton at Heartland, 7 p.m.

College men

Bryant & Stratton at Heartland, 5 p.m.

High school boys

Normal West at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Heartland at Spoon River (2), 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Elmhurst at Illinois Wesleyan, 5:30 p.m.

High school 

Bloomington at Peoria High, 6 p.m.

