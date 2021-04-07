 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TODAY'S EVENTS: 4/8/21
0 comments
agate

TODAY'S EVENTS: 4/8/21

{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY'S EVENTS

LACROSSE

College men

North Central at Illinois Wesleyan, 7:30 p.m.

SOCCER

High school boys

Rochester at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Peoria High, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Monticello, 4:30 p.m.; Urbana Uni-High at Calvary Christian, 4:30 p.m.; Normal West at Champaign Centennial, 6 p.m.; Champaign Central at Normal Community, 6:15 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school 

Calvary Christian at Judah Christian, 6 p.m.; Champaign Centennial at Normal West, 7 p.m.; Champaign Central at Normal Community, 7 p.m.; University High at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Monticello, 7 p.m.; Greenview at Cornerstone Christian, 7 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News