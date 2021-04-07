TODAY'S EVENTS: 4/8/21

TODAY'S EVENTS
LACROSSE
College men
North Central at Illinois Wesleyan, 7:30 p.m.
SOCCER
High school boys
Rochester at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Peoria High, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Monticello, 4:30 p.m.; Urbana Uni-High at Calvary Christian, 4:30 p.m.; Normal West at Champaign Centennial, 6 p.m.; Champaign Central at Normal Community, 6:15 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High school
Calvary Christian at Judah Christian, 6 p.m.; Champaign Centennial at Normal West, 7 p.m.; Champaign Central at Normal Community, 7 p.m.; University High at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Monticello, 7 p.m.; Greenview at Cornerstone Christian, 7 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.