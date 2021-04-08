TODAY'S EVENTS: 4/9/21

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Indiana State at Illinois State (2), noon; Heartland at Lewis & Clark (2), 1 p.m.
GOLF
College men
Illinois Wesleyan at Augustana Invitational
SOCCER
High school boys
University High at Bloomington, 4 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Judah Christian, 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at Elmhurst, 3 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
College
Illinois State in Joe Walker Invitational at Oxford, Miss.
VOLLEYBALL
High school
Cornerstone Christian at Arthur Christian, 7 p.m.
