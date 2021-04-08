 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TODAY'S EVENTS: 4/9/21
0 comments
agate

TODAY'S EVENTS: 4/9/21

{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

College 

Indiana State at Illinois State (2), noon; Heartland at Lewis & Clark (2), 1 p.m.

GOLF

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Augustana Invitational

SOCCER

High school boys

University High at Bloomington, 4 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Judah Christian, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Elmhurst, 3 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Illinois State in Joe Walker Invitational at Oxford, Miss.

VOLLEYBALL

High school 

Cornerstone Christian at Arthur Christian, 7 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Cardinals fan says opening day is like Christmas morning

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News