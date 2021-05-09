TODAY'S EVENTS: 5/10/21

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Triton at Heartland, 3 p.m.
High school
Olympia at Normal West, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Prairie Central, 4:30 p.m.; Galesburg at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; United Township at University High, 4:30 p.m.
LACROSSE
High school boys
Dunlap vs. Bloomington-Normal at IWU's Tucci Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls
Bloomington-Normal at Washington, 6:30 p.m.
SOCCER
High school girls
Rochester at Normal Community, 6:15 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High school
Normal West at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Morton, 4:30 p.m.; University High at Metamora, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Prairie Central, 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
High school boys
Peoria Richwoods at Bloomington, 4 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today