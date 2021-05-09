 Skip to main content
TODAY'S EVENTS: 5/10/21
TODAY'S EVENTS: 5/10/21

TODAY'S EVENTS 

BASEBALL

College

Triton at Heartland, 3 p.m.

High school

Olympia at Normal West, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Prairie Central, 4:30 p.m.; Galesburg at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; United Township at University High, 4:30 p.m.

LACROSSE

High school boys

Dunlap vs. Bloomington-Normal at IWU's Tucci Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls

Bloomington-Normal at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

SOCCER

High school girls

Rochester at Normal Community, 6:15 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High school

Normal West at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Morton, 4:30 p.m.; University High at Metamora, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Prairie Central, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High school boys

Peoria Richwoods at Bloomington, 4 p.m.

 

