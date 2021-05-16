TODAY'S EVENTS: 5/17/21

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
High school
Olympia at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
LACROSSE
High school boys
Bloomington-Normal at O'Fallon, 5:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High school
Olympia at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
High school boys
University High at Metamora, 3:30 p.m.; Danville at Normal Community, 4 p.m.; Normal West at Peoria Notre Dame, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Pekin, 4 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
High school girls
Intercity Meet at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
