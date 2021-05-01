 Skip to main content
TODAY'S EVENTS: 5/2/21
agate

{{featured_button_text}}

BASEBALL

College

Illinois State at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.; Danville at Heartland (2), 1 p.m.

GOLF

College men

Heartland in Region 24 Tournament at Springfield.

SOFTBALL

College 

Northern Iowa at Illinois State, 11 a.m.

 

