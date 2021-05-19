TODAY'S EVENTS: 5/20/21

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Illinois State at Bradley, 11 a.m.; Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Tournament at Naperville; Heartland in Region 24 Tournament at Corn Crib.
High school
Peoria Notre Dame at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.; Champaign Central at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; Normal West at Urbana, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Monticello, 4:30 p.m.
SOCCER
High school girls
IVC at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Arthur Christian at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.; Jacksonville at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Normal Community at Urbana, 6 p.m.; Normal West at Peoria Richwoods, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High school
Normal Community at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.; Normal West at Peoria Richwoods, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Monticello, 4:30 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
High school boys
Normal Community at Champaign Centennial, 4 p.m.
