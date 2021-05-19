 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TODAY'S EVENTS: 5/20/21
0 comments
agate

TODAY'S EVENTS: 5/20/21

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY'S EVENTS 

BASEBALL

College

Illinois State at Bradley, 11 a.m.; Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Tournament at Naperville; Heartland in Region 24 Tournament at Corn Crib.

High school  

Peoria Notre Dame at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.; Champaign Central at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; Normal West at Urbana, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Monticello, 4:30 p.m.

SOCCER

High school girls

IVC at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Arthur Christian at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.; Jacksonville at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Normal Community at Urbana, 6 p.m.; Normal West at Peoria Richwoods, 6 p.m. 

SOFTBALL

High school

Normal Community at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.; Normal West at Peoria Richwoods, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Monticello, 4:30 p.m. 

TRACK AND FIELD

High school boys

Normal Community at Champaign Centennial, 4 p.m.

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News