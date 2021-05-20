TODAY'S EVENTS: 5/21/21

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Illinois State at Bradley, 11 a.m.; Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Tournament at Naperville; Heartland in Region 24 Tournament at Corn Crib.
High school
University High at Pleasant Plains, 6:30 p.m.
LACROSSE
High school girls
Belleville East at Bloomington-Normal (Normal West), 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High school
East Peoria at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; University High at Prairie Central, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lexington, 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
High school boys
Big 12 Conference Tournament at BHS
TRACK AND FIELD
High school boys
Normal West at Minooka Invitational
WRESTLING
High school
Normal Community at Morton, 5 p.m.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
