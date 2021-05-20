 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TODAY'S EVENTS: 5/21/21
0 comments
agate

TODAY'S EVENTS: 5/21/21

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY'S EVENTS 

BASEBALL

College

Illinois State at Bradley, 11 a.m.; Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Tournament at Naperville; Heartland in Region 24 Tournament at Corn Crib.

High school  

University High at Pleasant Plains, 6:30 p.m.

LACROSSE

High school girls

Belleville East at Bloomington-Normal (Normal West), 6 p.m. 

SOFTBALL

High school

East Peoria at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; University High at Prairie Central, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lexington, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High school boys

Big 12 Conference Tournament at BHS 

TRACK AND FIELD

High school boys

Normal West at Minooka Invitational

WRESTLING

High school

Normal Community at Morton, 5 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News