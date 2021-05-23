TODAY'S EVENTS: 5/24/21

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
High school
Normal Community at Danville, 4:30 p.m.; Monticello at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
LACROSSE
High school girls
Bloomington-Normal at Lockport, 5:30 p.m.
SOCCER
High school girls
Normal Community at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High school
University High at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.; Chatham Glenwood at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; Monticello at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
High school boys
Central Catholic at Bloomington, 4 p.m.; Normal West at Urbana, 4 p.m.; Dunlap at Normal Community, 4 p.m.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
