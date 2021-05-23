 Skip to main content
TODAY'S EVENTS: 5/24/21
agate

TODAY'S EVENTS: 5/24/21

{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY'S EVENTS 

BASEBALL

High school

Normal Community at Danville, 4:30 p.m.; Monticello at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

LACROSSE

High school girls

Bloomington-Normal at Lockport, 5:30 p.m.

SOCCER

High school girls

Normal Community at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High school

University High at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.; Chatham Glenwood at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; Monticello at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High school boys

Central Catholic at Bloomington, 4 p.m.; Normal West at Urbana, 4 p.m.; Dunlap at Normal Community, 4 p.m.

 

