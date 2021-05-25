 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TODAY'S EVENTS: 5/26/21
0 comments
agate

TODAY'S EVENTS: 5/26/21

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY'S EVENTS 

BASEBALL

College

Illinois State vs. Dallas Baptist in MVC Tournament at Carbondale, 10 a.m.

High school

Normal West at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; University High at Chatham Glenwood, 4:30 p.m.

LACROSSE

High school boys

Washington at Bloomington-Normal (NCHS), 6:30 p.m.

High school girls

Washington at Bloomington-Normal (Normal West), 5:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school

Champaign Central at Normal Community, 5 p.m.; Peoria Richwoods/Manual at Bloomington, 5 p.m.; Normal West at Peoria, 5 p.m.; University High at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 6 p.m.

 

SOFTBALL

High school

Central Catholic at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Pekin, 4:30 p.m.; University High at Dunlap, 4:30 p.m.

 

TRACK AND FIELD

High school girls

Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West in Big 12 Conference Meet at Peoria, 3 p.m.

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Inside Pitch: Old Cardinals friends TLR, Lynn and, yes, Adolis Garcia making life rough on Redbirds at the moment

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News