TODAY'S EVENTS: 5/26/21

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Illinois State vs. Dallas Baptist in MVC Tournament at Carbondale, 10 a.m.
High school
Normal West at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; University High at Chatham Glenwood, 4:30 p.m.
LACROSSE
High school boys
Washington at Bloomington-Normal (NCHS), 6:30 p.m.
High school girls
Washington at Bloomington-Normal (Normal West), 5:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
High school
Champaign Central at Normal Community, 5 p.m.; Peoria Richwoods/Manual at Bloomington, 5 p.m.; Normal West at Peoria, 5 p.m.; University High at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High school
Central Catholic at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Pekin, 4:30 p.m.; University High at Dunlap, 4:30 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
High school girls
Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West in Big 12 Conference Meet at Peoria, 3 p.m.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
