TODAY'S EVENTS: 5/27/21

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Illinois State in MVC Tournament at Carbondale
High school
Normal Community at Urbana, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at St. Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Washington, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
High school girls
Peoria Notre Dame at Normal West, 6 p.m.; Bloomington at Champaign Central, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at Metamora, 6:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High school
Bloomington at Peoria Manual, 4 p.m.; Mahomet-Seymour at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Normal Community at Peoria Richwoods, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at St. Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
High school boys
Pekin at Bloomington, 4 p.m.; Morton at University High, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Dunlap, 4 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
High school boys
Bloomington, Normal West in BHS Gold Invitational, 4 p.m.
High school girls
University High in Central State Eight Conference Meet at Rochester, 4:15 p.m.
