 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TODAY'S EVENTS: 5/27/21
0 comments
agate

TODAY'S EVENTS: 5/27/21

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY'S EVENTS 

BASEBALL

College

Illinois State in MVC Tournament at Carbondale

High school

Normal Community at Urbana, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at St. Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Washington, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

High school girls

Peoria Notre Dame at Normal West, 6 p.m.; Bloomington at Champaign Central, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at Metamora, 6:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High school

Bloomington at Peoria Manual, 4 p.m.; Mahomet-Seymour at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Normal Community at Peoria Richwoods, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at St. Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High school boys

Pekin at Bloomington, 4 p.m.; Morton at University High, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Dunlap, 4 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

High school boys

Bloomington, Normal West in BHS Gold Invitational, 4 p.m.

High school girls

University High in Central State Eight Conference Meet at Rochester, 4:15 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Taylor Bruninga discusses his decision to play for the CornBelters

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News