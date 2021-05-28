TODAY'S EVENTS: 5/29/21

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
High school
Pontiac at Bloomington, 10 a.m.; University High at Peoria Notre Dame (2), 10 a.m.; Central Catholic at Eureka (2), 10 a.m.; United Township at Normal West (2), 11 a.m.
LACROSSE
High school boys
Bremen at Bloomington-Normal (NCHS), 5:30 p.m.
High school girls
O'Fallon at Bloomington-Normal (West), 5:45 p.m.
SOCCER
High school girls
Normal Community at Peoria Notre Dame, 10 a.m.; University High at Metamora, 10 a.m.
SOFTBALL
High school
LaSalle-Peru at Normal West (2), 10 a.m.; University High at Canton (2), 11 a.m.
TENNIS
High school boys
University High in Central State Eight Conference Meet at Rochester, 9 a.m.
WRESTLING
High school
Normal West at Morton
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today