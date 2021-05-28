 Skip to main content
TODAY'S EVENTS: 5/29/21
agate

TODAY'S EVENTS: 5/29/21

{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY'S EVENTS 

BASEBALL

High school

Pontiac at Bloomington, 10 a.m.; University High at Peoria Notre Dame (2), 10 a.m.; Central Catholic at Eureka (2), 10 a.m.; United Township at Normal West (2), 11 a.m.

LACROSSE

High school boys

Bremen at Bloomington-Normal (NCHS), 5:30 p.m.

High school girls

O'Fallon at Bloomington-Normal (West), 5:45 p.m.

SOCCER

High school girls

Normal Community at Peoria Notre Dame, 10 a.m.; University High at Metamora, 10 a.m.

SOFTBALL

High school

LaSalle-Peru at Normal West (2), 10 a.m.; University High at Canton (2), 11 a.m.

TENNIS

High school boys

University High in Central State Eight Conference Meet at Rochester, 9 a.m.

WRESTLING

High school

Normal West at Morton 

