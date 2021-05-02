 Skip to main content
TODAY'S EVENTS: 5/3/21
agate

TODAY'S EVENTS 

BASEBALL

College

Heartland at Triton, 3 p.m.

High school

IVC at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Rock Island at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Pontiac, 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

College men

Heartland in Region 24 Tournament at Springfield.

SOCCER

High school girls

University High at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Normal West at Moline, 6 p.m.; Washington at Normal Community, 6:15 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College 

Illinois Wesleyan at DePauw (2), 4:30 p.m. 

High school

Central Catholic at Pontiac, 4:30 p.m.; Peoria Richwoods at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High school boys

Normal Community at Washington, 3:30 p.m.; Normal West at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

High school girls

Normal Community at Champaign Central, 4 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school

University High at Prairie Central, 5:30 p.m.

