TODAY'S EVENTS: 5/3/21

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Heartland at Triton, 3 p.m.
High school
IVC at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Rock Island at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Pontiac, 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
College men
Heartland in Region 24 Tournament at Springfield.
SOCCER
High school girls
University High at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Normal West at Moline, 6 p.m.; Washington at Normal Community, 6:15 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Illinois Wesleyan at DePauw (2), 4:30 p.m.
High school
Central Catholic at Pontiac, 4:30 p.m.; Peoria Richwoods at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
High school boys
Normal Community at Washington, 3:30 p.m.; Normal West at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
High school girls
Normal Community at Champaign Central, 4 p.m.
WRESTLING
High school
University High at Prairie Central, 5:30 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.