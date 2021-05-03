TODAY'S EVENTS: 5/4/21

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Illinois Wesleyan at Augustana, 6 p.m.
High school
Pontiac at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Champaign Centennial, 4:30 p.m.; Chatham Glenwood at University High, 6 p.m.
GOLF
College men
Heartland in Region 24 Tournament at Springfield.
SOCCER
High school girls
Chatham Glenwood at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Peoria High, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at IVC, 4:30 p.m.; Champaign Central at Normal Community, 6 p.m.; Normal West at Champaign Centennial, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High school
Normal West at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; Danville at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.; Tolono Unity at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; University High at Chatham Glenwood, 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
High school boys
Champaign Centennial at Bloomington, 4 p.m.; Springfield at University High, 4:15 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
High school boys, girls
University High at Chatham Glenwood, 4:15 p.m.
WRESTLING
High school
Normal Community at Lincoln, 4 p.m.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
