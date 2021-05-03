 Skip to main content
TODAY'S EVENTS: 5/4/21
TODAY'S EVENTS: 5/4/21

{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY'S EVENTS 

BASEBALL

College

Illinois Wesleyan at Augustana, 6 p.m.

High school

Pontiac at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Champaign Centennial, 4:30 p.m.; Chatham Glenwood at University High, 6 p.m.

GOLF

College men

Heartland in Region 24 Tournament at Springfield.

SOCCER

High school girls

Chatham Glenwood at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Peoria High, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at IVC, 4:30 p.m.; Champaign Central at Normal Community, 6 p.m.; Normal West at Champaign Centennial, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High school

Normal West at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; Danville at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.; Tolono Unity at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; University High at Chatham Glenwood, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High school boys

Champaign Centennial at Bloomington, 4 p.m.; Springfield at University High, 4:15 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

High school boys, girls

University High at Chatham Glenwood, 4:15 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school

Normal Community at Lincoln, 4 p.m.

