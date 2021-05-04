 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TODAY'S EVENTS: 5/5/21
0 comments
agate

TODAY'S EVENTS: 5/5/21

{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY'S EVENTS 

BASEBALL

High school

Springfield Lanphier at University High, 6 p.m.

LACROSSE

College men

Elmhurst at Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Tournament, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls

Minooka vs. Normal Community at Normal West, 5:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Heartland at Danville (2), 2 p.m.

High school

Normal West at Lincoln, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Heyworth, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High school boys

Normal West at Champaign Central, 4 p.m.; Lincoln at Central Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school

University High at Decatur Eisenhower,  6 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: What's the replacement plan for Charles Leno Jr. on the Bears?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News