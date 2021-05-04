TODAY'S EVENTS: 5/5/21

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
High school
Springfield Lanphier at University High, 6 p.m.
LACROSSE
College men
Elmhurst at Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Tournament, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls
Minooka vs. Normal Community at Normal West, 5:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Heartland at Danville (2), 2 p.m.
High school
Normal West at Lincoln, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Heyworth, 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
High school boys
Normal West at Champaign Central, 4 p.m.; Lincoln at Central Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
WRESTLING
High school
University High at Decatur Eisenhower, 6 p.m.
