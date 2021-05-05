 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TODAY'S EVENTS: 5/6/21
0 comments
agate

TODAY'S EVENTS: 5/6/21

{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY'S EVENTS 

BASEBALL

High school

Prairie Central at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Champaign Centennial at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.

SOCCER

College women

Heartland at Kaskaskia, 2 p.m.

High school girls

Central Catholic at Olympia, 4:30 p.m.; Springfield Lanphier at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Normal West at Bloomington, 6 p.m.; Normal Community at Champaign Centennial, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College women

Wheaton at Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Tournament, 5 p.m.

High school

Champaign Central at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.; Peoria Notre Dame at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; Prairie Central at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Springfield Southeast at University High, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High school boys

Peoria Richwoods at Normal West, 4 p.m.; Peoria Notre Dame at Normal Community, 4 p.m.; Bloomington at Danville, 4 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school

University High, Eureka at LeRoy,  6 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News