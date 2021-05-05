TODAY'S EVENTS: 5/6/21

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
High school
Prairie Central at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Champaign Centennial at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.
SOCCER
College women
Heartland at Kaskaskia, 2 p.m.
High school girls
Central Catholic at Olympia, 4:30 p.m.; Springfield Lanphier at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Normal West at Bloomington, 6 p.m.; Normal Community at Champaign Centennial, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College women
Wheaton at Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Tournament, 5 p.m.
High school
Champaign Central at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.; Peoria Notre Dame at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; Prairie Central at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Springfield Southeast at University High, 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
High school boys
Peoria Richwoods at Normal West, 4 p.m.; Peoria Notre Dame at Normal Community, 4 p.m.; Bloomington at Danville, 4 p.m.
WRESTLING
High school
University High, Eureka at LeRoy, 6 p.m.
