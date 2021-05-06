TODAY'S EVENTS: 5/7/21

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Illinois State at Dallas Baptist, 6:30 p.m.; Heartland at Harper (2), 2 p.m.
High school
University High at Peoria Richwoods, 4:30 p.m.; Normal West at Springfield, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College women
Illinois State at Valparaiso (2), 2 p.m.
High school
Normal Community at Metamora, 4:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Washington, 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
High school boys
Bloomington at Washington, 3:30 p.m.; Rochester at University High, 4 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
College
Illinois State in Pacesetter Invitational at Terre Haute, Ind.
High school boys
Normal West, Bloomington at Champaign Centennial Invitational, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Pontiac, 4:30 p.m.
High school girls
Normal Community, Normal West at Pekin Invitational, 4 p.m.; Bloomington at Champaign Centennial Invitational, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Pontiac, 4:30 p.m.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
