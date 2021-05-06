 Skip to main content
TODAY'S EVENTS: 5/7/21
BASEBALL

College

Illinois State at Dallas Baptist, 6:30 p.m.; Heartland at Harper (2), 2 p.m.

High school

University High at Peoria Richwoods, 4:30 p.m.; Normal West at Springfield, 4:30 p.m.

 

SOFTBALL

College women

Illinois State at Valparaiso (2), 2 p.m.

High school

Normal Community at Metamora, 4:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Washington, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High school boys

Bloomington at Washington, 3:30 p.m.; Rochester at University High, 4 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College 

Illinois State in Pacesetter Invitational at Terre Haute, Ind.

High school boys

Normal West, Bloomington at Champaign Centennial Invitational, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Pontiac, 4:30 p.m.

High school girls

Normal Community, Normal West at Pekin Invitational, 4 p.m.; Bloomington at Champaign Centennial Invitational, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Pontiac, 4:30 p.m.

 

