TODAY'S EVENTS: 6/1/21

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
High school boys
Bloomington at Canton, 4:15 p.m.; Rantoul at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Peoria Notre Dame at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.
LACROSSE
High school girls
Bloomington-Normal at Minooka, 5:30 p.m.
SOCCER
High school girls
Normal Community at Peoria Manual, 4:30 p.m.; Class 1A Regional: Reed-Custer at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Class 2A Regional: Urbana at Bloomington.
SOFTBALL
High school
Chatham Glenwood at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Rantoul at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
High school boys
Normal Community at Belleville East, 10 a.m.; Normal Community at Belleville West, 1:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Lincoln, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Morton, 4 p.m.; University High at Springfield, 4:15 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
High school boys
Central Catholic hosting Illini Prairie Conference Meet, 3 p.m.