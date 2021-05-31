 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

TODAY'S EVENTS: 6/1/21

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY'S EVENTS 

BASEBALL

High school boys

Bloomington at Canton, 4:15 p.m.; Rantoul at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Peoria Notre Dame at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.

LACROSSE

High school girls

Bloomington-Normal at Minooka, 5:30 p.m.

SOCCER

High school girls

Normal Community at Peoria Manual, 4:30 p.m.; Class 1A Regional: Reed-Custer at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Class 2A Regional: Urbana at Bloomington.

SOFTBALL

People are also reading…

High school

Chatham Glenwood at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Rantoul at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High school boys

Normal Community at Belleville East, 10 a.m.; Normal Community at Belleville West, 1:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Lincoln, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Morton, 4 p.m.; University High at Springfield, 4:15 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

High school boys

Central Catholic hosting Illini Prairie Conference Meet, 3 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams backs Osaka’s decision to withdraw from French Open

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News