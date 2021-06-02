TODAY'S EVENTS: 6/3/21

TODAY'S EVENTS
LACROSSE
High school girls
Plainfield East at Bloomington-Normal (West), 5:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High school
Class 2A Regional: Hoopeston or Watseka at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; GCMS or PBL at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Class 3A Regional: Limestone/ Bloomington vs. Morton/East Peoria, 4:30 p.m.; Class 4A Regional: Pekin/Normal West vs. Moline/Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
High school boys
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at University High, 4:15 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
High school boys
Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West in Big 12 Conference Meet at Champaign, 3 p.m.
High school girls
Central Catholic, Cornerstone Christian in Class 1A Central Catholic Sectional, 1 p.m.; University High in Class 2A Kankakee Sectional, 1 p.m.; Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West in Class 3A O'Fallon Sectional, 1 p.m.
WRESTLING
High school
Normal West, Champaign Central, Champaign Centennial at Bloomington, 5 p.m.