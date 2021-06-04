 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

TODAY'S EVENTS: 6/5/21

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY'S EVENTS

LACROSSE

High school boys

Sectional: Bloomington-Normal at Providence, 11 a.m.

TENNIS

High school boys

Bloomington, Central Catholic in Class 1A Bloomington Sectional; Normal Community, Normal West, University High in Class 2A Normal Community Sectional.

WRESTLING

High school

University High at Tremont, 10 a.m.; Normal Community at Mahomet-Seymour

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: David Montgomery's new dimension

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News