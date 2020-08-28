TODAY'S EVENTS: 8/29/20

TODAY'S EVENTS
CROSS COUNTRY
High school boys
Normal Community, Bloomington in Normal West Tri-Meet at Maxwell Park, 9 a.m.; University High, Sacred Heart-Griffin, Springfield Southeast at Springfield, 9:45 a.m.
High school girls
Normal Community, Bloomington in Normal West Tri-Meet at Maxwell Park, 9 a.m.; University High, Sacred Heart-Griffin, Springfield Southeast at Springfield, 9 a.m.
GOLF
High school boys
Bloomington vs. University High at Crestwicke Country Club, 1 p.m.
High school girls
Central Catholic, University High, Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West in Saints Shootout at Prairie Vista, 8:30 a.m.
SWIMMING
High school girls
Peoria Richwoods at Normal Community, 9 a.m.
TENNIS
High school girls
Pekin at Normal West, 9 a.m.; Moline at Normal Community, 9 a.m.
