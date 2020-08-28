 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TODAY'S EVENTS: 8/29/20
0 comments
agate

TODAY'S EVENTS: 8/29/20

{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY'S EVENTS

CROSS COUNTRY

High school boys

Normal Community, Bloomington in Normal West Tri-Meet at Maxwell Park, 9 a.m.; University High, Sacred Heart-Griffin, Springfield Southeast at Springfield, 9:45 a.m.

High school girls

Normal Community, Bloomington in Normal West Tri-Meet at Maxwell Park, 9 a.m.; University High, Sacred Heart-Griffin, Springfield Southeast at Springfield, 9 a.m.

GOLF

High school boys

Bloomington vs. University High at Crestwicke Country Club, 1 p.m.

High school girls

Central Catholic, University High, Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West in Saints Shootout at Prairie Vista, 8:30 a.m.

SWIMMING

High school girls

Peoria Richwoods at Normal Community, 9 a.m.

TENNIS

High school girls

Pekin at Normal West, 9 a.m.; Moline at Normal Community, 9 a.m.

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News