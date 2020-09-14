TODAY'S EVENTS: 9/15/20

TODAY'S EVENTS
GOLF
College men
Heartland at Clarke University Invitational in Galena
High school boys
Intercity Tournament at Ironwood Golf Course, 1 p.m.
High school girls
Peoria Notre Dame at Normal West, 3:30 p.m.; Normal Community at Prairie Central, 4 p.m.; Pontiac at Bloomington, 4 p.m.
SWIMMING
High school girls
Pontiac at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.; Bloomington at University High, 6 p.m.
TENNIS
High school girls
Normal Community at Bloomington, 4 p.m.; Normal West at Urbana, 4 p.m.; Pontiac at University High, 4:15 p.m.;
