 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TODAY'S EVENTS: 9/15/20
0 comments
agate

TODAY'S EVENTS: 9/15/20

{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY'S EVENTS

GOLF

College men

Heartland at Clarke University Invitational in Galena

High school boys

Intercity Tournament at Ironwood Golf Course, 1 p.m.

High school girls

Peoria Notre Dame at Normal West, 3:30 p.m.; Normal Community at Prairie Central, 4 p.m.; Pontiac at Bloomington, 4 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school girls

Pontiac at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.; Bloomington at University High, 6 p.m.

TENNIS

High school girls

Normal Community at Bloomington, 4 p.m.; Normal West at Urbana, 4 p.m.; Pontiac at University High, 4:15 p.m.; 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News