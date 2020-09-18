TODAY'S EVENTS: 9/19/20

TODAY'S EVENTS
CROSS COUNTRY
High school boys, girls
Normal West at Dunlap Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; University High at Peoria Notre Dame Boosters Invitational, 9 a.m.
GOLF
College men
Illinois Wesleyan in Clarke Invitational at Galena.
College women
Illinois Wesleyan Fall Classic at Ironwood.
High school boys
Bloomington, Central Catholic, Normal Community, Normal West, University High in Pekin Dragon Classic, 1 p.m.
TENNIS
High school girls
Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West, University High in BHS Gold Invitational, 8 a.m.; Central Catholic at Dunlap, 8:30 a.m.
SWIMMING
High school girls
University High at Normal West, 10 a.m.; Danville at Normal Community, 10 a.m.
