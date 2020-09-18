 Skip to main content
TODAY'S EVENTS: 9/19/20
TODAY'S EVENTS: 9/19/20

TODAY'S EVENTS

CROSS COUNTRY

High school boys, girls

Normal West at Dunlap Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; University High at Peoria Notre Dame Boosters Invitational, 9 a.m.

GOLF

College men

Illinois Wesleyan in Clarke Invitational at Galena.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan Fall Classic at Ironwood.

High school boys

Bloomington, Central Catholic, Normal Community, Normal West, University High in Pekin Dragon Classic, 1 p.m.

TENNIS

High school girls

Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West, University High in BHS Gold Invitational, 8 a.m.; Central Catholic at Dunlap, 8:30 a.m.

SWIMMING

High school girls

University High at Normal West, 10 a.m.; Danville at Normal Community, 10 a.m.

