TODAY'S EVENTS: 9/22/20
TODAY'S EVENTS

CROSS COUNTRY

High school boys

Intercity Meet at Maxwell Park, 4:30 p.m.

High school girls

Intercity Meet at Maxwell Park, 5 p.m.

GOLF

College men

Heartland at IVCC Fall Invitational

High school boys

Central Catholic in Illini Prairie Conference Tournament at Savoy, 9 a.m.

High school girls

Central Catholic in Illini Prairie Conference Tournament at Savoy, 9 a.m.

SWIMMING

High school girls

Peoria Notre Dame at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.; Normal West at Peoria High/Manual, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Pontiac, 5 p.m. 

