TODAY'S EVENTS: 9/24/20
agate

TODAY'S EVENTS: 9/24/20

TODAY'S EVENTS

GOLF

High school boys

Normal West at Pontiac, 4 p.m.

High school girls

Normal Community, Normal West at Pontiac, 4 p.m.; Bloomington at Peoria Notre Dame, 4 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school girls

Peoria Notre Dame at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; Dunlap at Normal West, 5 p.m.

TENNIS

High school girls

Champaign Central at Normal West, 4 p.m.

