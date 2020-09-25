 Skip to main content
TODAY'S EVENTS: 9/26/20
agate

{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY'S EVENTS

CROSS COUNTRY

High school boys

Bloomington, Normal Community, Eureka at Maxwell Park, 9 a.m.; Normal West at East Peoria Invitational, 9 a.m.; University High, Rochester, Springfield Southeast at Springfield, 9:45 a.m.

High school girls

Normal Community, Bloomington, Eureka, El Paso-Gridley at Maxwell Park, 9 a.m.; University High, Rochester, Springfield Southeast at Springfield, 9 a.m.; Normal West at East Peoria Invitational, 9 a.m.

GOLF

High school girls

Central Catholic, Normal Community, Normal West, University High at Pekin Dragon Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

SWIMMING

High school girls

LaSalle-Peru at Bloomington, 11 a.m.

TENNIS

High school girls

Danville, Peoria Notre Dame at Normal West, 8 a.m.

