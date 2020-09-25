TODAY'S EVENTS: 9/26/20

TODAY'S EVENTS
CROSS COUNTRY
High school boys
Bloomington, Normal Community, Eureka at Maxwell Park, 9 a.m.; Normal West at East Peoria Invitational, 9 a.m.; University High, Rochester, Springfield Southeast at Springfield, 9:45 a.m.
High school girls
Normal Community, Bloomington, Eureka, El Paso-Gridley at Maxwell Park, 9 a.m.; University High, Rochester, Springfield Southeast at Springfield, 9 a.m.; Normal West at East Peoria Invitational, 9 a.m.
GOLF
High school girls
Central Catholic, Normal Community, Normal West, University High at Pekin Dragon Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
SWIMMING
High school girls
LaSalle-Peru at Bloomington, 11 a.m.
TENNIS
High school girls
Danville, Peoria Notre Dame at Normal West, 8 a.m.
