TODAY'S EVENTS: 9/28/20

TODAY'S EVENTS
GOLF
College men
Illinois Wesleyan in Lewis Invitational at Lemont; Heartland in Heartland/ICC Invitational at Pekin
College women
Illinois Wesleyan in Lewis Invitational at Lemont
High school boys
Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West in Big 12 Conference Tournament at Peoria, 10 a.m.
High school girls
Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West in Big 12 Conference Tournament at Prairie Vista, 9 a.m.; Pontiac, Prairie Central vs. Central Catholic at Highland Park, 4 p.m.
