TODAY'S EVENTS: 9/29/20
TODAY'S EVENTS

GOLF

College men

Illinois Wesleyan in Lewis Invitational at Lemont; Heartland in Heartland/ICC Invitational at The Den at Fox Creek

College women

Illinois Wesleyan in Lewis Invitational at Lemont 

High school boys

Prairie Central vs. Central Catholic at Prairie Vista, 4 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school girls

Urbana at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; University High at Washington, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High school girls

Normal West at University High, 4 p.m.; Champaign Centennial at Normal Community, 4 p.m.

