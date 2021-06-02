 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal region

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY'S EVENTS 

LACROSSE

High school girls

Plainfield East at Bloomington-Normal (West), 5:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High school

Class 2A Regional: Hoopeston or Watseka at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; GCMS or PBL at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Class 3A Regional: Limestone/ Bloomington vs. Morton/East Peoria, 4:30 p.m.; Class 4A Regional: Pekin/Normal West vs. Moline/Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High school boys

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at University High, 4:15 p.m.

People are also reading…

TRACK AND FIELD

High school boys

Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West in Big 12 Conference Meet at Champaign, 3 p.m.

High school girls

Central Catholic, Cornerstone Christian in Class 1A Central Catholic Sectional, 1 p.m.; University High in Class 2A Kankakee Sectional, 1 p.m.; Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West in Class 3A O'Fallon Sectional, 1 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school

Normal West, Champaign Central, Champaign Centennial at Bloomington, 5 p.m. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Albert Pujols discusses Yadier Molina

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News