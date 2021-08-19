 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

  • 0
091620-blm-spt-3golf

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY'S EVENTS

GOLF

High school girls

Bloomington, Central Catholic, Normal Community, Normal West, University High in BHS Best Ball Invitational at Highland Park, 1 p.m.

SOCCER

College men

South Suburban at Heartland, 7 p.m.

College women

South Suburban at Heartland, 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Heartland vs. Black Hawk, 10 a.m., and Southeastern Iowa, 11:45 a.m., at Rockford

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News