Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
GOLF
High school girls
Bloomington, Central Catholic, Normal Community, Normal West, University High in BHS Best Ball Invitational at Highland Park, 1 p.m.
SOCCER
College men
South Suburban at Heartland, 7 p.m.
College women
South Suburban at Heartland, 5 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College women
Heartland vs. Black Hawk, 10 a.m., and Southeastern Iowa, 11:45 a.m., at Rockford
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
