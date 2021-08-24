Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
GOLF
High school boys
University High, Quincy at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 2:30 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at El Paso-Gridley, 4:30 p.m.
High school girls
University High, Dunlap at Peoria Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.; Normal West, East Peoria at Pontiac, 4 p.m.
SOCCER
High school boys
Normal West at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
TENNIS
High school girls
Danville at Normal Community, 4 p.m.; Rochester at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
