Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
GOLF
High school boys
Bloomington, Normal West, Normal Community, Central Catholic at Macomb Invitational, 8 a.m.
SOCCER
College men
Illinois-Springfield at Illinois Wesleyan (exhibition), 3:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College women
DePaul at Illinois State (exhibition), 2 p.m.; Heartland vs. Kankakee, 11:45 a.m., and Rock Valley, 5 p.m., at Rockford.
