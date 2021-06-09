 Skip to main content
Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS 

BASEBALL 

Prospect League 

Normal CornBelters at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m. 

SOFTBALL 

High school 

Class 2A Sectional: University High at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Class 3A Sectional: Washington at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m. 

TENNIS 

High school boys 

Class 1A, 2A State Tournament at Arlington Heights 

TRACK AND FIELD 

High school boys 

Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West in Class 3A Bloomington Sectional, 2 p.m.; University High at Class 2A Metamora Sectional, 4 p.m. 

High school girls 

Class 1A State Meet at Charleston, noon

